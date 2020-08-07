Kharif acreage jumps to 966 lha

Picking up the threads in Punjab
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Kharif planting is all set for a new record with sown area under many crops including major oilseeds and cotton exceeding the normal area. According to kharif sowing data released by Agriculture Ministry on Friday, a total of 966 lakh hectares (lh) were planted till date, nearly 10 per cent more than 878 lh sown in the corresponding week last year.
Though there is nearly two months left in the season, crops such as soyabean, cotton, maize and groundnut already surpassed the normal sown area. As against the designated area of 110 lh, soyabean is sown over 118 lh so far. Similarly, cotton has covered 123.64 lh as against the normal area of 121 lh. The area sown in the same week last year was 118.73 lh.
At 47.29 lh, groundnut planting is nearly 44 per cent more than 32.86 lh in the corresponding week in the previous kharif season. The normal area under groundnut is 41.41 lh. Against the assigned area of 74.73 lh, maize is planted over 75.88 lh already.
There is a spectacular 17 per cent increase in rice planting too. As compared to 274 lh planted in same week last year, the area under rice so far is nearly 322 lh. Similarly, there is a 4 per cent increase in area under pulses with moong exceeding its normal area and urad and arhar inching closer to the respective normal areas. Total under pulses so far is close to 120 lh as against 115 lh planted in the same period last year.
The area under coarse cereals is 160 lh as compared to 155 lh same week last year, while the area under sugarcane is marginally higher at 52 lh. Country as a whole received 505.7 millimetres of rainfall as against the normal 507.3 mm till Thursday. Cumulative water storage in 123 reservoirs across the country monitored by the Central Water Commission is 108 per cent of that in the corresponding week last year.
Farmers in Nuh, Haryana, assisted each other, and tapped technology, to work around Covid-19
The scenic MNREGA Park in Himachal Pradesh is testimony to labour that is creative and fruitful
