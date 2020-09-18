Kharif area up, but rains hit standing crops in 15 states

School’s out for those not connected
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
Timely and quick spread of monsoon this year did help boost the kharif acreage, but the heavy spell of rains witnessed across several parts of the country over recent weeks are seen spoiling the party for several farmers this cropping season.
“There have been extreme weather events in the form of heavy rains in some parts of the country which affected the standing crops,” said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed the Parliament on Friday.
Standing seasonal crops such as paddy, maize, pulses, oilseeds, fruits and vegetables among others have been impacted on over 21 lakh ha across 15 States, according to the Agriculture Minister.
States such as Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, which faced heavy rains and flooding in several regions, have not yet quantified the crop losses.
Cumulative rainfall for the country, as a whole, till date is 7 per cent more, according to IMD. About 9 per cent of the districts have received large excess rains, while 21 per cent have received excess precipitation.
As per the details submitted by the minister in a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Bihar topped the list of the States where crop damages have been reported, followed by Karnataka and Odisha.
In Bihar, standing crops such as paddy, maize, fruits and vegetables have been impacted on over 9.22 lakh ha.
Karnataka has reported crop losses on about 3.31 lakh ha; paddy, red gram, green gram cotton, ragi, bajra, millets and soyabean have been impacted by excess rains.
Odisha has reported losses in paddy and horticulture crops on 2.21 lakh ha, while about 1.7 lakh ha have been damaged in Maharasthra, where cotton, jowar and turmeric among other crops are affected. In Telangana, kharif crops have been impacted on 1.43 lakh hectares. In Andhra Pradesh, crops such as banana, onion, tomato grown on 52,000 hectares have suffered damage.
In Punjab, about 24,403 hectares with crops such as cotton and paddy have been damaged, while Tamil Nadu has reported losses on 787 hectares affecting paddy, maize and gingelly among others. Kerala has reported crop losses on 4,754 hectares, while Arunachal Pradesh has suffered crop damage on 6,864 hectares.
In Madhya Pradesh, soyabean, maize, arhar, urad, moong and paddy have suffered damage. Earlier, the soyabean trade had projected a crop loss of 10-12 per cent in the State due to heavy rains this year.
The Gujarat government has reported that crops in 14 districts have been affected but did not provide details of the area.
“For undertaking relief measures, funds are available with the State Government in the form of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Additional financial assistance, over and above SDRF, is considered from National Disaster Response Fund for natural calamities of severe nature and is approved on the basis of Memorandum received from State Government, in accordance with established procedure,” Tomar said.
Paddy acreage continued to rise in Bihar, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as transplantation of the main cereal crop for the kharif season has entered the last phase. Total acreage under paddy moved up to 406.97 lakh ha — an increase from the previous week’s 402.25 lakh ha.
Total kharif acreage so far stood at 1,113.63 lakh ha, which is an increase of 5.71 per cent over corresponding last year’s 1,053.52 lakh ha. Timely arrival of monsoon coupled with availability of agri-inputs helped farmers plant more area beating the Covid-19 and lockdown blues.
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Through innovation, two start-ups help tribal and marginal farmers in Chhattisgarh and Bihar preserve and ...
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
With an interest rate of 8.5-9% and a tenure of 12-36 months, the scheme has a relatively low credit rating
₹1083 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105510951110 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
The stock of Hikal jumped 9.3 per cent accompanied by extra-ordinary volume on Thursday, breaking above a key ...
The guarantor should ask the loan applicant to opt for loan protection cover
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...