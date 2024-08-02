Planting of kharif crops has been completed on 82.5 per cent or 904.60 lakh hectares (lh) as of August 2, which is up by 3 per cent from 879.22 lh a year ago. This is compared to the country’s normal area (last five years’ average) which is 1,095.84 lh in the kharif season, latest data of the Agriculture Ministry showed.

The area under maize, soyabean and sugarcane has exceeded the normal area, while many other crops have crossed 90 per cent of the season’s average acreage. Experts believe it will help in better yield as timely sowing is crucial for these crops to produce optimally.

The acreage under paddy, the key cereal crop, has again increased and reached 276.91 lh which is 5.3 per cent higher than 263.01 lh a year ago. The paddy area was slightly down as of July 26 after being continuously higher week after week.

Driving force

“The area under paddy has reached nearly 70 per cent of the normal area until July-end and it is a good sign to expect normal yield if other factors remain favourable in the next two months,” said agriculture scientist SK Singh. The sowing of paddy in the leading producing State West Bengal continues until September due to its climatic conditions, whereas by mid-August it gets almost over in all other States. The normal area under paddy in kharif season is estimated at 401.55 lh.

The sowing area under arhar (tur/pigeon pea) has reached 41.89 lh, which is 26 per cent more than 33.27 lh a year ago and it is also 92 per cent of the normal area. Higher prices in the open market is said to be the driving force for farmers to expand the area under the crop. The moong coverage has gone up by 12 per cent to 31.62 lh from 28.15 lh. But, urad area has dipped 1 per cent to 25.96 lh from 26.21 lh. Overall, sowing of all pulses has reached 110.61 lh, which is 11 per cent higher than 99.71 lh a year ago.

The area under maize is higher this year and has reached 82.25 lh, up by 10 per cent from 74.56 lh and also 107 per cent of its normal area. The overall acreage of nutri-cereals (Shree Anna) and maize has increased of 3 per cent to 165.59 lh from 160.38 lh.

Cotton acreage slips

The area under bajra (pearl millet) has reached 62.7 lh against 65.99 lh a year ago, while jowar at 13.53 lh from 12.78 lh. Ragi area is a tad lower at 3.18 lh from 3.97 lh and that of small millets has gone up 28 per cent to 3.93 lh from 3.07 lh.

The sowing area under cotton is down 8 per cent to 108.43 lh as of August 2 against 118.19 lh a year ago. So far, 84 per cent of the normal area has been covered under cotton. Sugarcane acreage is almost complete at 57.68 lh agaiinst 57.11 lh a year ago. It is 113 per cent of normal acreage.

Soyabean coverage has crossed its normal area of 123 lh at 123.77 lh, which is 3 per cent more than 120.51 lh a year ago. The acreage of all oilseeds is now 3 per cent more at 179.69 lh from 174.53 lh a year ago. Groundnut acreage has further gained momentum by recording 12.3 per cent growth at 44.06 lh from 39.24 lh.