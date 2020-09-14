Kharif rice procurement target set at 495 lakh tonnes

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
As India is heading for a record rice acreage during the current kharif season, the government has set a higher rice procurement target of 495.37 lakh tonnes (lt) for the 2020-21 kharif marketing season (KMS), an official statement said here on Monday.
The decision to increase rice procurement target by 19 per cent from the previous marketing season’s 416 lt was taken at a meeting of State food secretaries convened by Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution (DFPD), through video conferencing.
The procurement in 2019-20 KMS, however, exceeded the target by 4 lt and touched 420 lt, the statement said.
During the 2020-21 KMS, procurement estimates for Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have risen by 100 per cent and that for Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand are higher by 50 per cent as compared to the previous season.
However, Punjab (113 lt), Chhattisgarh (60 lt), Telangana (50 lt) and Haryana (44 lt) would be the leaders in terms of estimated procurement targets. They would be followed by Andhra Pradesh with 40 lt and Odisha and Uttar Pradesh with 37 lt each.
In view of Covid-19, DFPD secretary requested all States to take necessary steps to ensure social distancing during procurement operations.
According to latest data available on the Food Corporation of India website, the total rice procurement last year – kharif and rabi together – was around 511.58 lt till Monday.
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
Hedging with futures effectively locks the price of a commodity
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...