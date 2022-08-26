Kharif sowing: 96% of normal area covered, paddy dips by 6%

Amid concerns over possible restrictions on rice exports, the deficit in sowing area under paddy continues to shrink as transplanting improves. Overall acreage of all kharif crops has crossed 96 per cent of normal area of 1,085 lakh hectares (lh) and is lower by 1.6 per cent from year-ago. If weather remains conducive for another month, the country may see another bumper year of harvest even if slightly lower from last year which had record output.

In the last kharif season, foodgrains production was a record 154.93 million tonnes (mt), exceeding the target of 151.43 mt on the back of a normal monsoon and fairly good distribution across the country. This season, the government has fixed a target of 163.15 mt, including 112 mt of rice.

The area under all kharif crops has reached 1,045.14 lh as of Friday, down from 1,061.92 lh a year-ago, according to the weekly update released by the Agriculture Ministry. While cotton, sugarcane and coarse cereals have reported higher acreage, the area under paddy, pulses and oilseeds has declined.

Deficit in paddy acreage has further shrunk to 6 per cent at 367.55 lh against 390.99 lh year-ago, adding nearly 24 lh in past one week. The decline was 8 per cent until August 18 and 12 per cent until August 12. The government has earlier set this season’s paddy area target at 413.13 lh.

Some agencies have reported that the government is considering restricting export of 100 per cent broken rice.

West Bengal and Odisha together have 77 lh target under paddy this kharif and there is deficit of about 5 lh in each State whereas it was 10 lh each until August 18. So, these two States together contributed 42 per cent in the additional paddy area over past week. In most other States, the sowing of paddy is complete.

Shift to other crops

The area under arhar, moong and urad has been down this year due to a shift towards cotton and soyabean in many States. The total area under pulses declined 5 per cent to 127.71 lh from 134.37 lh. Moong (green gram) was covered in 32.4 lh (-4.2 per cent), urad in 36.2 lh (-4.7 per cent) and arhar in 44.1 lh (-6.6 per cent). Area under arhar, the ley kharif-grown pulse, is down in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana, but up in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Oilseeds acreage declined 1 per cent at 186.48 lh, down from 188.62 lh year-ago in which soyabean acreage was 119.83 lh, down from 120.55 lh a year-ago. Until last week, soybean area was a tad higher. Farmers in Madhya Pradesh have planted lower soyabean — 50.05 lh against 55.13 lh —, but the acreage in Maharashtra and Rajasthan is higher this year. Groundnut area continues to slide from year-ago and reached at 44.75 lh against 48.35 lh and its sowing is nearly over.

Kharif coverage of cotton is stagnant at 123.09 lakh hectares (lh) until Friday, up by 6 per cent from the year-ago period, according to latest official data. The Agriculture Ministry did not release weekly sowing update due to holiday.

The cotton acreage standsat 124.55 lh, up 6.5 per cent from 116.91 lh, out of which Bt cotton has been reported in 116.05 lh area this year.

The area under coarse and nutri cereals have increased 4.1 per cent to 176.3 lh from 169.4 lh, mainly due to higher sowing of bajra and maize. The bajra area has gone up by 11 per cent to 70.12 lh from 63.19 lh and that of maize 2.3 per cent to 80.85 lh from 79.06 lh. Jowar area has declined 4.3 per cent to 13.71 lh from 14.33 lh and ragi dipped by 20 per cent to 6.22 lh from 7.73 lh.