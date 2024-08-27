Overall sowing under all crops in current Khaif season has reached 1,065.08 lakh hectares (lh) until August 23, up 2 per cent from 1044.85 lh year-ago, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday. The current progress of sowing with over 97 per cent of normal area covered so far has created an expectation of a bumper harvest of all crops, except cotton which has declined.

Sowing of paddy, the key cereal of the season, has increased by 4 per cent to 394.28 lh as on August 23, the ministry said adding that with this the crop has been sown/transplanted on 98 per cent of normal area.

The area under maize and ‘Shree Anna’ (nutri cereals) increased to 185.51 lh from 177.50 lh in the year-ago period. The area under maize has increased to 87.23 lh from 81.25 lh (same as was in the previous week), that of jowar to 14.93 lh from 13.84. But, bajra sowing continues to trail behind and has reached 68.85 lh ( 70 lh). There has been a 20 per cent rise in area under ragi and 12 per cent rise under other small millets.

The oilseeds coverage is up at 188.37 lh so far this kharif season from 187.36 lh year ago and it includes soyabean at 125.11 lh (123.85 lh) and groundnut at 46.82 lh(43.14 lh).

The pulses area has increased to 122.16 lh from 115.55 lh which includes coverage of arhar at 45.78 lh (40.74 lh), urad at 29.04 lh (30.81 lh) and moong at 34.07 lh (30.57 lh), the ministry said in a statement.

The area sown under sugarcane climbed marginally to 57.68 lh (57.11 lh). But, cotton acreage continues to be lower at 111.39 lh (122.74 lh) and only 86 per cent of its normal area has been covered so far this year. Jute-mesta acreage, too, reported lower at 5.70 lh (6.56 lh).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the country has received 716.4 mm of rain between June 1 and August 27, which is 7 per cent above its LPA of 672.1 mm.

The Met had earlier forecast rainfall across the country to be ‘normal’ (94 to 106 per cent of LPA) in August, except many areas in southern parts of central meteorological subdivision and adjoining northern peninsular India, north-east and adjoining areas of east India as well as some parts of north-west and south peninsular India, where ‘below normal’ rainfall was predicted.