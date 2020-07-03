Kharif sowing up 88% at 433 lakh ha

Getting employees to think out of the box
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
With almost three-fourth of total districts in the country receiving excess to normal rainfall so far, the area under kharif crops increased by 88 per cent over to 433 lakh hectares (lh) till Friday as against 230 lh in the corresponding week last year, according to kharif sowing data released by the Agriculture Ministry here.
Oilseeds and pulses, which are predominantly rain-fed crops, recorded highest increase as compared to the same period last year.
With Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra planting soyabean over 42.2 lh and 29 lh as compared to 8.5 lh and 1 lh, respectively, during the corresponding period the total area under soyabean cultivation zoomed 225 per cent to 109 lh. Similarly, Gujarat — which planted groundnut over 16.3 lh as against 10 lh — accounted for most of the increase in groundnut planting, which went up by 60 per cent to 25 lh.
The area under pulses crops, too, registered a whopping 289 per cent increase to nearly 37 lh as compared to the same period last year. There was a five-fold increase in area under arhar crop which went up to 16.5 lh from 2.8 lh in the corresponding period last year.
The area under urad and moong, on the other hand, increased by 369 per cent and 200 per cent to 8.8 lh and 9.4 lh, respectively. Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh reported maximum increase in pulses sowing so far.
There is also a 100 per cent jump in cotton planting to 91.7 lh with Maharashtra and Telangana planting cotton over 33 lh (4.6 lh) and 15 lh (7.9 lh), respectively.
Almost 96 per cent increase in maize sowing to 45.6 lh pulled up the area under coarse cereals to 70.7 lh, which was 101 per cent more than 35.2 lh planted in the same week last year. Other major coarse cereal crops such as bajra and jowar, too, registered more than 100 per cent increase as compared to the previous year.
Rice planting, too, is picking up momentum, albeit slowly. So far farmers have planted paddy over 68 lh (49.2 lh). Much of the increase in rice planting is reported from Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
Walk, run, fly will be the credo for its SUVs and tractors, says Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director
Festive hiring cheerIndia Inc expects to see a spurt in hiring of blue-collar and entry-level workers in Q3 ...
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
SWPs can help conservative investors get regular returns
Weak core earnings and higher NPA/Covid provisions would have dragged profits further, had it not been for the ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...