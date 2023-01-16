Kings Infra Ventures Ltd, focusing on aquaculture farming, seafood processing, and international trade of marine products, will join hands with Atomes Group to develop and promote antibiotic-free sustainable and traceable aquaculture in the country.

Elimination of antibiotics from the food system has emerged as an important quality standard in all developed markets with the concern over the health hazards posed by antibiotic-resistant bacteria becoming a reality. Going forward, zero antibiotics residue in food products, including aquaculture products, will be a primary criterion in all major markets. Elimination of antibiotic residue will be an essential ingredient for further growth of our processors and exporters.

Joint trials

As per the MoU, Kings Infra and its subsidiary SISAT360 will have exclusive rights for Atomes products to be used in the aquaculture industry across the country. Kings Infra will also have the exclusive right to appoint distributors, agents or sell directly to end use customers.

Kings Infra will do joint technology trials for the effectiveness to customize the products and the packaging to Indian conditions. Training and technical support to farmers and dealers by way of seminars, presentations etc will be provided by the Atomes team.

