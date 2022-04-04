Kings Infra Ventures appoints T Vinayakumar as new independent director

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd has announced the appointment of T Vinayakumar as an independent director of the company. The Board of Directors has approved the appointment in the category of Independent Non-Executive Director effective from March 31, 2022.

“We are sure that the Board will benefit immensely from his rich knowledge and valuable experience,” Shaji Baby John, Chairman and Managing Director of the BSE-listed Kings Infra Venture, said.

Vinayakumar with more than four decades of experience in the media and communication industry is well versed in the management and financial sectors. With an MBA in marketing and a doctorate in entrepreneurship, he is also the national president of the Public Relations Council of India.