Kings Infra Ventures in pact with CIFT to make ready-to-eat fish products 

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd has tied up with Central Institute of Fisheries Technology to develop ready-to-eat and ready-to-serve fish products by adopting steam or water immersion technology. The project will be capable of achieving long shelf life under normal room temperature without using any chemical additives or preservatives.

Safe food products with very long shelf life in ambient storage conditions in accordance with the stipulations of the US FDA and other regulatory agencies will be the focus of the project. The innovative project will also help in providing an opportunity for optimising ingredients, processing, and heating conditions of the region-specific ethnic dishes, said Shaji Baby John Chairman and Managing Director of Kings Infra.

Elimination of the need for special storage temperature is the main advantage of the project. The ready-to-eat/serve delicacies will be packed either in metal cans or retortable pouches, he said.

CIFT Director, Leena Edwin said “We have developed several such innovative technologies that could act as catalysts for improving the value creation in the seafood sector.

Chitin/Chitosan production

The two entities will also collaborate on a project on a modified method of Chitin and Chitosan production of shrimp shells and shrimps, which are normally thrown away as waste material. The modified technology developed by CIFT uses a specially designed machine, which reduces chemical usage in the production of Chitin/Chitosan.

The process helps in improving the quality of chitin and chitosan at a reduced cost. The effluent treatment cost is also reduced due to the cutting down in chemical usage. The protein separated can be used for many products, CIFT scientists said.

About Kings Infra Ventures

Kings Infra Ventures Limited, a seafood export processing plant with capacity of 3000 tonnes per annum and aquaculture farm in 100 acres at Thoothukudi, is focused on farm-to-fork integration in the aquaculture and seafood industry. As a part of this initiative, the company is starting commercial production of ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat fishery products.

There are also plans to take up the conversion of shrimp head, shells and other leftovers into value added products,which have very high potential in various applications.