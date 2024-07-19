KisanKraft Limited, the Bengaluru-based farm equipment maker is expanding its operations to Tanzania in East Africa. The company has recently signed an MoU with the Ministry of Agriculture, United Republic of Tanzania to actively participate in the development of the agriculture sector.

Ankit Chitalia, Managing Director, KisanKraft, said the company has planned a ₹100 crore investment into East African countries for capacity building programs. KisanKraft is in discussions with several other countries as part of international expansion plans, Chitalia said.

Ravindra Agrawal, Chairman of KisanKraft, said that the company has been developing a multi-faceted MoU since Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s visit along with her cabinet in October 2023.

Agrawal said the Tanzanian Minister of Agriculture, Hussein Mohamed Bashe, has set the objectives of growth in the production and profitability of the agriculture sector and recognises the need for implementation of mechanisation of small farms, making available improved seeds, development of agri-entrepreneurs

The MoU covers data driven approach for development of small farm mechanisation, improved seeds for domestic and export markets, package of practices, increase in farmer’s income, agri-entrepreneurs’ development, digital extension services and training of farmers, mechanics, agri-entrepreneurs, and extension officers. “This perfectly leverages our strength in manufacturing, seeds R&D and training,” Agrawal said.

“We will work with various departments of the Ministry of Agriculture, Tanzania, to provide appropriate and affordable solutions to improve agriculture eco-system. We will also export machinery and breeder seeds from India. We will hire locally for machinery installation, demonstration, repairs etc. Similarly, we will use local resources for seed multiplication, seed processing and seed packing,” Agrawal said.

KisanKraft, which manufactures farm equipment at Nellore, has been exporting inter cultivators and other machinery to countries such as Nepal and Sri Lanka among others. “We aim to unlock the massive opportunities to improve the agricultural output of Tanzania and other East African countries and uplift their rural economy by making them net exporters of agricultural produce,” Chitalia said.