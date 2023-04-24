Intergrow Brands Pvt Ltd, promoters of Kitchen Treasures brand, has set up a new factory with an investment of ₹40 crore and a production capacity of 1,500 tonne per month.

Veena George, the State Minister for Health and Family Welfare inaugurated the 1-lakh-sq-ft state-of-the-art factory at Pancode near Kolenchery in Ernakulam district.

Kitchen Treasures brand ambassador Actress Manju Warrier launched premium chilli powder, a new offering from the brand.

Ashok Mani, CEO and Managing Director, said the core value behind the growth of the 9-year-young brand has been its utmost care to product quality and hygiene which have been given the prime focus while setting up the new plant with the most modern machinery and technologies. “We are a 250-products brand now with more than 5 million customers across the world serviced through over 50,000 outlets”.

“As chilli powder is one of the largest selling segments of all spice and masala products, we are empowering the consumer to view the various quality parameters of the batch of chilli they have purchased through ‘Know Your Chilli’ feature under the initiative called G.R.E.A.T Promise, the 5-point transparency programme launched by the company to listen to the consumer and work towards matching their expectations.

“By entering the batch number data into our website, the customers can ensure the authenticity and extent of the product quality by themselves,” he added. As the fifth point, the brand will also be offering a live communication channel via Whatsapp for immediate response to the customers.

With increased capacities, new products and a focused approach in new markets, the brand expects to achieve sales of figure of more than 300 crore in FY2023-24.