Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which sells its products under the Nandini brand, has partnered with Cloudnine, a chain of maternity and childcare hospitals.

“We have agreed with Cloudnine hospitals and are already supplying our products to them,” said MK Jagadish, Director of KMF. The formal agreement is expected to be signed soon, he told businesssline.

Additionally, KMF is diversifying its product portfolio and partnering with Healthkart to produce whey protein concentrate (WPC). “We will be signing an MoU with Healthkart shortly. They will procure WPC from KMF and market it under their brand name,” Jagadish added.

Recently, the cooperative announced its entry into the Delhi market, aiming to capture 10 lakh litres per day within two years. Highlighting the potential, Jagadish stated, “KMF achieved a significant milestone in June by procuring 1 crore litres of milk per day. With the South Indian market nearing saturation, the cooperative is focusing on Delhi as a key growth opportunity.”

Currently, approximately 30 per cent of Delhi’s daily milk demand is served by fragmented, smaller players, presenting an opportunity for organised brands like Nandini to capture market share. Expanding into Delhi, a cosmopolitan hub with diverse consumer demographics, aligns with our strategy to elevate Nandini from a South Indian brand to a national one,” he added.

KMF also plans to open an experience store in Delhi by the end of FY25 to strengthen its footprint beyond southern India. The cooperative currently operates experience centres, including Cafe Moo outlets, in Karnataka and Kerala. “We have nearly 20 Cafe Moo outlets in Kerala alone,” Jagadish noted.

The proposed Delhi store aims to offer consumers a similar immersive experience with the Nandini brand, enhancing its visibility and presence in the northern market, he said.