Kochi pepper prices steady

Pepper prices have remained steady at Kochi on Thursday quoting ₹306 for ungarbled varieties on an offtake of 32 tonnes.

According to traders, Karnataka prices are firmer because of the increased demand from Bihar and Jharkhand markets. This is because of the restrictions imposed by the Nepal government that curtailed imports and exports of pepper to and from the country.

IPSTA Cochin rate.

MG1 – ₹326; UNG- ₹306; 550 G/L- ₹296; and arrival – 32 tonnes.