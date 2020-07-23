Agri Business

Kochi pepper prices steady

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on July 23, 2020 Published on July 23, 2020

Pepper prices have remained steady at Kochi on Thursday quoting ₹306 for ungarbled varieties on an offtake of 32 tonnes.

According to traders, Karnataka prices are firmer because of the increased demand from Bihar and Jharkhand markets. This is because of the restrictions imposed by the Nepal government that curtailed imports and exports of pepper to and from the country.

IPSTA Cochin rate.

MG1 – ₹326; UNG- ₹306; 550 G/L- ₹296; and arrival – 32 tonnes.

Published on July 23, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
PM pushes for oil palm cultivation in North-East