Kochi tea gathers flavour on buying by blenders, loose traders

Active participation of blenders and stepping up of purchase by loose tea traders lifted prices of dust tea varieties at Kochi auctions this week.

This, coupled with reported reduction in the future offerings of teas in the ensuing auctions due to erratic weather conditions in the plantations, also facilitated the surge in prices. The average price in sale 46 was up by ₹3 at ₹129 compared with ₹126 in the previous week.

CTC dust market was lower by ₹2-3 a kg in the opening of the market, but it turned fully firm to dearer, especially good liquoring teas. The quantity offered was 9,64,101 kg, said the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis. Upcountry buyers lent only fair support.

Firm market

In orthodox dust, the market for primary grades was firm to dearer, while secondary grades old around last level. The quantity offered was 23,000 kg.

CTC leaf market was firm and sometimes dearer especially for brokens and Fannings following quality. A major packeteer was active in the market, while Kerala and upcountry buyers lent fair support. The quantity offered was 64,000 kg.

However, orthodox market witnessed only a fair demand with select best Nilgiri brokens and the whole leaf was firm to dearer, while the rest was irregular and lower, especially indifferently manufactured teas. Exporters to CIS countries and West Asia lent only a fair support. The quantity offered was 3,06,960 kg.