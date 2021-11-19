Kochi tea gathers flavour on buying by blenders, loose traders

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Active participation of blenders and stepping up of purchase by loose tea traders lifted prices of dust tea varieties at Kochi auctions this week.
This, coupled with reported reduction in the future offerings of teas in the ensuing auctions due to erratic weather conditions in the plantations, also facilitated the surge in prices. The average price in sale 46 was up by ₹3 at ₹129 compared with ₹126 in the previous week.
CTC dust market was lower by ₹2-3 a kg in the opening of the market, but it turned fully firm to dearer, especially good liquoring teas. The quantity offered was 9,64,101 kg, said the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis. Upcountry buyers lent only fair support.
In orthodox dust, the market for primary grades was firm to dearer, while secondary grades old around last level. The quantity offered was 23,000 kg.
CTC leaf market was firm and sometimes dearer especially for brokens and Fannings following quality. A major packeteer was active in the market, while Kerala and upcountry buyers lent fair support. The quantity offered was 64,000 kg.
However, orthodox market witnessed only a fair demand with select best Nilgiri brokens and the whole leaf was firm to dearer, while the rest was irregular and lower, especially indifferently manufactured teas. Exporters to CIS countries and West Asia lent only a fair support. The quantity offered was 3,06,960 kg.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...