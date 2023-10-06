Renowned agricultural economists, scientists, policymakers, academicians, farmers and entrepreneurs are set to converge in Kochi for four days, starting October 10, to attend the 16th Agricultural Science Congress (ASC). This landmark event promises to serve as a dynamic platform for discussions on the transformation of the agri-food system for achieving sustainable development goals.

Organised by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS), the Agricultural Science Congress is being held for the first time in Kerala, hosted by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala will inaugurate the function on October 10. Himanshu Pathak, Secretary to the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will deliver the presidential address.

With a comprehensive agenda, the 16th ASC will feature five plenary lectures by prominent figures in the field of agriculture and allied sectors. The Congress will also host three panel discussions on quality education for transforming agri-food systems, innovations in information dissemination and farming systems for enhancing nutrition and sustainability. In addition, four symposiums covering an array of topics, including coastal agriculture and livelihood, mainstreaming millets, and youth empowerment and gender equity have also been scheduled at the meet.

A key highlight of the 16th ASC will be the Farmer-Scientist Interface session, facilitating a direct exchange of knowledge and experiences between the farming community and leading researchers.

An Agri Expo to be held on the side-line of the event will showcase innovative agricultural technologies of public and private sector research institutes, universities, agro-industries, extension agencies and NGOs.

