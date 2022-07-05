Kochi to host 2-day India Rubber Meet from July 22 

A two-day India Rubber Meet (IRM) 2022 will be held in Kochi from July 22 to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the rubber sector.

Anupriya Singh Patel, Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, will inaugurate the meet, which will also discuss ways to stimulate innovative ideas and plan strategically for a more sustainable future. The theme of IRM is “Natural Rubber for a Sustainable Future”.

The event - a regular forum for interaction, networking and exchange of information with representations from stakeholder associations of all segments of the rubber industry, the media and the Rubber Board - will be held at Hotel Le Meridien

Satish Sharma, Chairman, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA), will be the Guest of Honour during the inaugural function.

The speakers include John Baffes (Senior Agricultural Economist, Development Economics Prospects Group, World Bank), R.B. Premadasa (Secretary-General, Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries, Kuala Lumpur), Abdul Aziz S.A. Kadir (Secretary-General, International Rubber Research and Development Board, Kuala Lumpur), S. Supramaniam (President, Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufactures Association).

Key Topics

Internationally renowned speakers will talk on topics such as ‘Sustainability in rubber sector’, ‘Avenues in specialty applications’, ‘Challenges and opportunities in rubber product manufacturing’, ‘Supply chain strategies’, ‘Sustainable farming practices’ etc.

There will be a panel discussion by experts and key stakeholders from different segments of rubber industry.

IRM 2022 is organized under the aegis of India Rubber Meet Forum (IRMF), a society formed jointly by Rubber Board and the stakeholder associations in rubber and related sectors. A national level organizing committee under the chairmanship of K.N. Raghavan IRS (Executive Director, Rubber Board) with the representation of all segments of the rubber industry has been constituted to organize the event.

The committee includes representatives of small and large rubber growers, rubber processors and traders, tyre and non-tyre sectors, auto component manufacturers, rubber product exporters, synthetic rubber and reclaimed rubber manufacturers, rubber research and skill development institutions and media dealing with rubber.