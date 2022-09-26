Kochi to host 2nd edition of Kerala Spice Conference on Sept 27

The 2nd edition of Kerala Spice Conference & Exposition organised by Spices Board, CII Kerala, and CII Food and Agriculture Centre of Excellence (FACE) with the theme ‘Value Creation in Spices — Global Market’ will be held on September 27 & 28 at Hotel Le Meridien Kochi.

The spice conference will deliberate on promoting the State as a spice hub, creating global standards, new trends, and promoting Kerala spices to the global market. The objective of the conference is to position Kerala as a spice and a safe food destination to expand more global markets. The conference will bring together the spice and value-added spice industry.

P Rajeeve, Minister for Industries & Commerce & Plantation Directorate will inaugurate the conference on September 27. It is expected to facilitate tangible and intangible benefits to the spices sector and to Kerala, in the form of exposure to the latest innovations.

Varied topics covered

The key stakeholders would get a platform to discuss the challenges and opportunities in achieving strong growth in the spices industry and to share the global best practices.

Some of the salient topics to be covered during the course of two days include Value Addition in Spices — the way forward with a focus on cardamom, pepper, ginger, turmeric, etc; pesticide usage in spices and issues associated with it — what can states do; sustainability and technology for the spices industry; strategies for biodiversity-friendly farming; global marketing — opportunities and challenges; focus for Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) — sharing best models of good agriculture practices & certifications.

The event is supported by Mane Kancor Ingredients Pvt Ltd, Synthite Industries Ltd, Akay Natural Ingredients Private Limited, JB Brothers, Brahmins Foods India Pvt Ltd, Eastern, and Kerala Start-up Mission.