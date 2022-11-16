The 8 th Global Symposium on Gender in Aquaculture and Fisheries (GAF8) will be held from November 21-23 at IMA House in Kochi.

The conference is organized by the Gender in Aquaculture and Fisheries Section of the Asian Fisheries Society, ICAR- Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, Kochi, and the Society of Fisheries Technologists (India) (SOFTI).

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the conference on November 20.

The eighth in the global series, GAF8 is themed on ‘Shaping the Future: Gender Justice for Sustainable Aquaculture & Fisheries and is highlighted through various sub-themes related to the gender issues in the fisheries sector.

The aim of the conference is to bring forward gender issues in the aquaculture and fisheries sector and discuss potential solutions through a gendered lens. The conference will provide a platform for gaining new insights and establishing networks of stakeholders associated with fisheries and related activities from various parts of the world.

The three-day conference will bring together over 300 scientists, academicians, gender experts, policymakers, and students from India and abroad. Delegates from 20 countries will present papers in GAF8.

“We are honoured to bring this global conference to India and happy that this has generated wide interest in gender researchers globally”, said George Ninan, Director, CIFT & organizing secretary, GAF8.

