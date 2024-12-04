The Indian Rubber Institute (IRI), in collaboration with the International Rubber Conference Organization (IRCO), London, will host Rubbercon 2024 from December 5 to 7 here at Le Meridien.

The event, themed “Sustainable Development in the Rubber Industry – Challenges and Opportunities,” will provide a platform for industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers to discuss sustainable practices and technological innovations in the rubber sector.

The conference, held for the first time in Kerala, will feature 90 oral presentations and 18 poster sessions by experts from India, Germany, Italy, France, Poland, the UK, the USA, Canada, Belgium, the Netherlands, China, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.

The event will be inaugurated by Tessy Thomas, former Director of the Agni-IV missile project and currently Vice Chancellor of NICHE University. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, will be the Special Guest of Honour.

Discussions will focus on the use of renewable raw materials, the development of energy-efficient tyres, and the industry’s alignment with global sustainability goals.

Established in 1987, the Indian Rubber Institute (IRI) is a non-profit organisation committed to promoting education, research, and skill development in the rubber sector. With over 4,000 members and eight branches across India, IRI plays a key role in advancing polymer science and rubber technology.

