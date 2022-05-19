Kochi to host India Rubber Meet 2022 on July 22,23     

The India Rubber Meet 2022, the sixth edition in the series of the biennial event, is scheduled to be held on July 22 and 23 July at Le Meridien Kochi.

The meet will have representation of stakeholder associations from all segments of the rubber industry, the media and the Rubber Board.

IRM is a regular forum for interaction, networking and exchange of information. IRM 2022 is organised under the aegis of India Rubber Meet Forum (IRMF), a society formed by Rubber Board and the stakeholder associations in rubber and related sectors.

There will be invited talks by internationally renowned speakers on various topics. Presentations by those who have made new experiments and discoveries in the fields of rubber production, rubber cultivation and disease control will be an important part of the Meet. There will be panel discussions involving experts and key stakeholders from different segments of the rubber industry.

Create opportunity

The conference will be attended by farmers, traders, manufacturers, policy makers, agricultural workers, economists, journalists and all those associated with the rubber sector. The participants will have the opportunity to discuss issues in the rubber sector collectively and find appropriate measures. The meet will create opportunity for interaction, networking and exchange of information among the participants and help in creating more business opportunities and finding strategies to overcome the challenges in the rubber sector.

A national level organising committee under the chairmanship of K.N. Raghavan, Executive Director, Rubber Board with the representation of all segments of the rubber industry, is constituted for the effective conduct of the event.

The committee includes representatives of small and large rubber growers, rubber processors and traders, tyre and non-tyre sectors, auto component manufacturers, rubber product exporters, synthetic rubber and reclaimed rubber manufacturers, rubber research and skill development institutions, media dealing with rubber etc.