Agri Business

Kochi to host international symposium on plantation crops from Dec 14

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on December 10, 2021

The symposium will discuss the challenges faced by plantation sector

The 24th International Symposium on Plantation Crops (PLACROSYM) will be held here from December 14 to 16 with the special theme on ‘Coping with the Pandemic and Beyond: Research and Innovations in the Plantation Crops Sector’.

Organised by the Indian Cardamom Research Institute, Myladumpara in Idukki, the symposium to be held at Bolgatty Palace will provide a common forum for interaction between the scientists and stakeholders engaged in plantation crops sector.

The case for oil palm in North-East India

It will discuss the current scenario in the plantation sector which is challenged by the outbreak of Covid along with vagaries of climate, environment and habitat, pesticide usage issues, inadequate plantation labour and high input costs. The symposium is expected to pave way for overcoming the crisis and to bridge strong linkages between the industry and the scientific community.

Main crops covered under the symposium are tea, coffee, spices, rubber, coconut, arecanut, oil palm, cashew, cocoa and other plantation crops of commercial importance.

Planters urge Kerala to set up a tea park for value addition

PLACROSYM was initiated in 1978 and is held biennially under the aegis of different research organisations engaged in research and development of plantation crops in the country.

Published on December 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

climate change
coronavirus
Covid-19
Kerala
plantations
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like