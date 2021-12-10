Kochi to host international symposium on plantation crops from Dec 14

The 24th International Symposium on Plantation Crops (PLACROSYM) will be held here from December 14 to 16 with the special theme on ‘Coping with the Pandemic and Beyond: Research and Innovations in the Plantation Crops Sector’.

Organised by the Indian Cardamom Research Institute, Myladumpara in Idukki, the symposium to be held at Bolgatty Palace will provide a common forum for interaction between the scientists and stakeholders engaged in plantation crops sector.

It will discuss the current scenario in the plantation sector which is challenged by the outbreak of Covid along with vagaries of climate, environment and habitat, pesticide usage issues, inadequate plantation labour and high input costs. The symposium is expected to pave way for overcoming the crisis and to bridge strong linkages between the industry and the scientific community.

Main crops covered under the symposium are tea, coffee, spices, rubber, coconut, arecanut, oil palm, cashew, cocoa and other plantation crops of commercial importance.

PLACROSYM was initiated in 1978 and is held biennially under the aegis of different research organisations engaged in research and development of plantation crops in the country.