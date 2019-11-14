Kochi’s food and agri-aqua fest a big hit

The three-day food and agri-aqua festival being held at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has turned into a hit with a huge public rush at the counter for farmed live fish.

Around 500 kg of farmed seabass and tilapia were sold out on the opening day. A live kitchen that provides different tilapia dishes is another attraction of the event. Tilapia farmed under the guidance of Krishi Vigyan Kendra is being used to prepare dishes at the live kitchen. Awareness on the nutritional facts of the fish variety is also imparted to those coming to enjoy the tilapia dishes.

The fest was inaugurated by CMFRI Director A Gopalakrishnan.

Around 40 farmer-producer companies found potential buyers to sell their products, including rice, cereals, pulses, vegetable oils, dairy products and numerous value-added products at the buyer-seller meet held as part of the event. Farmers, farmer-producer companies, self-help groups and agri start-ups from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka introduced their produce. Agro-drones are a major attraction at the section that exhibits agricultural tools and machinery. Agro-drones are used in agriculture for pest and disease management.

A pavilion is available at the fest for organic products from Lakshadweep, including sweets, virgin coconut oil, etc.

Organic vegetables, pokkali rice, pokkali rice powder, value addition from fish, seeds of turmeric and ginger and plants of pepper are also available.

A special pavilion has been designed for easy bank loans that will extend support to those interested in taking up enterprises in agriculture and allied areas. Set up with the support of Bank of India, the pavilion provides services to entrepreneurs by reducing the complications involved in getting bank loans.