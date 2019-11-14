Kochi’s food and agri-aqua fest a big hit

Ferrari’s new Roma steps on the gasto take on other V8 competitors
This addition to the House of the Prancing Horse will sit pretty between the Portofino and the SF90 Stradale
The three-day food and agri-aqua festival being held at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has turned into a hit with a huge public rush at the counter for farmed live fish.
Around 500 kg of farmed seabass and tilapia were sold out on the opening day. A live kitchen that provides different tilapia dishes is another attraction of the event. Tilapia farmed under the guidance of Krishi Vigyan Kendra is being used to prepare dishes at the live kitchen. Awareness on the nutritional facts of the fish variety is also imparted to those coming to enjoy the tilapia dishes.
The fest was inaugurated by CMFRI Director A Gopalakrishnan.
Around 40 farmer-producer companies found potential buyers to sell their products, including rice, cereals, pulses, vegetable oils, dairy products and numerous value-added products at the buyer-seller meet held as part of the event. Farmers, farmer-producer companies, self-help groups and agri start-ups from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka introduced their produce. Agro-drones are a major attraction at the section that exhibits agricultural tools and machinery. Agro-drones are used in agriculture for pest and disease management.
A pavilion is available at the fest for organic products from Lakshadweep, including sweets, virgin coconut oil, etc.
Organic vegetables, pokkali rice, pokkali rice powder, value addition from fish, seeds of turmeric and ginger and plants of pepper are also available.
A special pavilion has been designed for easy bank loans that will extend support to those interested in taking up enterprises in agriculture and allied areas. Set up with the support of Bank of India, the pavilion provides services to entrepreneurs by reducing the complications involved in getting bank loans.
This addition to the House of the Prancing Horse will sit pretty between the Portofino and the SF90 Stradale
Global CEO believes India still has some way to go before it becomes a major market for ‘battery electric ...
Renault’s entry-level small car gets a facelift that refreshes its design and features package to take on new ...
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
On Children’s Day, here’s a low-down on mutual fund plans for the young ones
With prices correcting and some developers reducing the unit size of their properties, you may be able to ...
If you plan to join a chit fund, keep off the unregistered ones
An in-depth analysis of hybrid mutual funds that juggle various asset classes to give you good risk-adjusted ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...