After the North-East, the Konkan belt in Maharashtra is poised to become the next major hub for natural rubber production, thanks to its favourable climate and soil conditions.

Shashi Singh, President of All India Rubber Industries Association, said the area under natural rubber cultivation in Maharashtra has gradually increased. The trend is on a positive trajectory from 2,090 hectares in 2013-14 to 2,740 hectares in 2021-22. In 2022-23, the average yield per hectare is 1,482 kg, he said.

Job opportunities

However, compared to Kerala and Tripura, Maharashtra’s natural rubber sector is still in its nascent stages, with much room for growth. Adding more non-traditional States for rubber plantations will help India to become self-sufficient, he said.

With concerted efforts, he said the natural rubber cultivation in Konkan belt has the potential to bolster local economy and create substantial job opportunities.

“Maharashtra’s Konkan belt stands out as an exceptionally promising region and set to emerge as a significant centre for NR production, following the success of the North-East. With its favourable climate and fertile soil, it offers an ideal environment for high-quality rubber cultivation. Leveraging local expertise and infrastructure, we see great potential for sustainable expansion,” he said.

Cutting demand-supply gap

However, Maharashtra lacks specific State-level subsidies similar to those in Kerala. He pointed out that incentivising farmers through schemes and subsidies would alleviate the initial financial burden and catalyse rapid expansion in rubber cultivation.

The potential benefits of NR cultivation in the region are manifold. It diversifies the agricultural landscape of Konkan — traditionally known for crops like rice, mangoes, and coconuts — and significantly enhances economic resilience. Moreover, increased natural rubber production could help reduce the gap between demand and supply, thereby curbing the need for costly imports of natural rubber, he said.

Singh emphasised the need for collaborative efforts involving major tyre companies and stakeholders in the rubber industry to boost production. With the right blend of government support, private sector involvement, and farmer empowerment, the initiative holds the promise of boosting local economies and creating jobs as well as positioning Maharashtra as a significant player in the natural rubber industry.

Rubber Board officials said they have come out with a subsidy scheme under Natural Rubber Mission to promote farming in non-traditional regions in Karnataka and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra by offering a subsidy of ₹50,000 per hectare to encourage planting.