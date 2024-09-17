India’s second-biggest fertiliser cooperative, KRIBHCO, on Monday announced its tie-up with Novonesis, a leading company in biological solutions. Under this agreement, KRIBHCO will market the Denmark-based company’s Rhizosuper.

After signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Novonesis’ Tina Sejersgard Fano, executive vice president (planetary health biosolutions), at a function in Delhi, KRIBHCO’S managing director M R Sharma said: “this partnership will usher in a new era where Indian farmers will get access to cutting edge agri biosolutions. KRIBHCO is committed to empowering our farmers with innovative agri biosolutions that enhance yield and soil quality and champion the cause of sustainable agriculture.

“We believe that the health of our soil is a direct reflection of the health of our nation. By adopting KRIBHCO Rhizosuper, Indian farmers are not just improving their crop yields, but are also becoming the stewards of our land securing a prosperous future for the coming generations.”

Long-term relationship

Later, KRIBHCO issued a statement saying it will make a long-term commitment to exploring collaboration opportunities within agribio solutions that will improve crop yield and soil quality.

In the first phase, farmers will get access to the advanced Mycorrhizal Biofertilizer product ‘KRIBHCO Rhizosuper’, powered with Novonesis’ proprietary LCO (Lipo-chitooligosaccharides) Promoter Technology®, suitable for all crops. Subsequently, the companies will introduce more of Novonesis’ biosolutions in the plant health space.

The Rhizosuper will cost farmers about ₹500-600 per acre. Farmers can use it in paddy, wheat, and pulses during the early growth stages of plants when roots are developing. KRIBHCO plans to sell the product in the upcoming Rabi sowing season, which starts in October.

Further, Novonesis will also support KRIBHCO in strengthening its existing fertiliser production facility in Gujarat.

The biologicals sector in India has seen double-digit growth over the past five years, but market penetration remains below 5 per cent, a Novonesis executive said. This indicates significant room for expansion amid rising challenges of climate change and environmental concerns.

LCO is a signalling molecule, emerging as a significant innovation in the agricultural sector, particularly in India, where farmers face numerous challenges such as reduced soil carbon, improper fertiliser use, and erratic weather patterns.

Krishna Mohan Puvvada, Novonesis Senior Vice President for the India, Middle East, and Africa region, said that for the first time, an innovative Mycorrhizal bio fertiliser with proprietary LCO promoter technology is being introduced in India after being tested on wheat, tomatoes, and chillies across the country.

Novonesis was formed this January with the merger of Novozymes and Chr. Hansen, both from Denmark. However, Novozymes has been in India for quite some time, and many in the food processing sector use its products.

