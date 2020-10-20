Krishi Vigyan Kendra's new sales counter open at CMFRI

The newly designed sales counter of the Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra has started functioning at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

The sales counter has a Farm Shoppe which offers fresh, hygienic and packed food products (including vegetables and fish), and a Farm Store where various seeds, plants, feeds and organic manures among many other varieties are available exclusively for farmers.

Farm Shoppe offers branded food products directly procured from farmers, farmer collectives and self-help groups. Food and health products that are being used at home on a daily basis such as cleaned fish, cut vegetables, fruits, pokkali rice, country eggs, milk, cooking oil, pulses, spices, and ghee are available there.

Frozen ripe jackfruit, raw jackfruit and jackfruit seeds are available on all seasons, which is aimed at ensuring reasonable price to the farmers without the interference of middlemen and, at the same, ensuring quality and toxic-free food products to the consumers.

Farm Store at the sales counter offers feeds, seeds, plants and organic manures for farmers on daily basis along with fish fingerlings, chicks, poultry shelters, fish cage, azolla units and hydroponic units subject to booking. In addition, various farm machinery and tools are available for rent from the Farm Store.

More facilities will be made available in future by utilising the network of ICAR and KVKs functioning across the country, said Shinoj Subramanian, Head of KVK.