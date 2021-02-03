KSINC bags ₹2,950-crore order from US firm for deep sea fishing project

Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) has bagged one of the major work orders worth ₹2,950 crore from a US firm EMCC International for deep sea fishing.

The project, in which an MoU was singed between N Prasanth, Managing Director, KSINC, and Shiju Varghese, President, EMCC International, consist of building 400 deep sea fishing trawlers for the fishing communities and port development activities, among others.

Currently foreign trawlers are more in use in the State. This will be one of the largest foreign investment projects in the State and in the biggest work order in the history of KSINC, officials said.

Also read Budget announces significant investments to develop fishing harbours and landing centres

The project is the culmination of the agreement between EMCC and the State Government made during the “Ascend 2020” investors meet held earlier.

KSINC will provide technical help and give full responsibility to EMCC to build the trawlers. The cost of building a trawler of international quality and standards is estimated to be around ₹2 crore. The 400 trawlers to be built will be handed over to the fishermen of the State. The corporation will be building new harbours and renovating existing ones to accommodate these trawlers considering the shortage of berthing facilities for these trawlers.

EMCC will also be opening units to process the fish harvested through these trawlers. The processed food will be sold both in the domestic and overseas markets, Varghese said.

Also read: Battered by rough weather, seafood sector seeks Centre’s aid

According to Prasanth, the project is expected to generate over 2,500 employment opportunities in the State. It was also decided to give a trawler free to the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute for research purpose with the aim of using CMFRI research developed methods for eco-friendly fishing. It was also proposed to set up hospitals for fishermen as part of the project and the first one at Attingal.