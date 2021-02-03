KSINC bags ₹2,950-crore order from US firm for deep sea fishing project

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) has bagged one of the major work orders worth ₹2,950 crore from a US firm EMCC International for deep sea fishing.
The project, in which an MoU was singed between N Prasanth, Managing Director, KSINC, and Shiju Varghese, President, EMCC International, consist of building 400 deep sea fishing trawlers for the fishing communities and port development activities, among others.
Currently foreign trawlers are more in use in the State. This will be one of the largest foreign investment projects in the State and in the biggest work order in the history of KSINC, officials said.
Also read Budget announces significant investments to develop fishing harbours and landing centres
The project is the culmination of the agreement between EMCC and the State Government made during the “Ascend 2020” investors meet held earlier.
KSINC will provide technical help and give full responsibility to EMCC to build the trawlers. The cost of building a trawler of international quality and standards is estimated to be around ₹2 crore. The 400 trawlers to be built will be handed over to the fishermen of the State. The corporation will be building new harbours and renovating existing ones to accommodate these trawlers considering the shortage of berthing facilities for these trawlers.
EMCC will also be opening units to process the fish harvested through these trawlers. The processed food will be sold both in the domestic and overseas markets, Varghese said.
Also read: Battered by rough weather, seafood sector seeks Centre’s aid
According to Prasanth, the project is expected to generate over 2,500 employment opportunities in the State. It was also decided to give a trawler free to the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute for research purpose with the aim of using CMFRI research developed methods for eco-friendly fishing. It was also proposed to set up hospitals for fishermen as part of the project and the first one at Attingal.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1560 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1540152015751590 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) has been in an intermediate-term uptrend since it took support at ₹135 in August ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...