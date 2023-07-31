Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) has taken a significant step towards sustainable aquaculture by signing an MoU with Texas-based industrial biotechnology giant, Meridian Biotech. The collaboration aims to focus on the production and testing processes of protein-rich fish meals derived from indigenous non-fish raw materials.

Meridian Biotech, a global market leader in the production of high-value single cell proteins for the aquaculture and pet food markets, will join forces with Kufos to address critical environmental challenges and enhance the quality of aquaculture products.

One of the major concerns faced by India’s fish habitats and marine ecosystems is the large-scale juvenile catch used for fish meal production. The production of fishmeal typically requires five kilograms of juvenile fish to produce one kilogram of fishmeal, posing a threat to the marine biodiversity. By implementing industrial production of fish meals based on single cell proteins and making them available at affordable costs to aqua farmers, Kufos and Meridian Biotech seek to overcome the unscientific practice of juvenile fish catch.

T. Pradeep Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Kufos, said the availability of protein-rich fish meals is expected to significantly reduce the rejection rate of Indian shrimp by the US and the European Union. With 55 per cent of US shrimp imports originating from India, Indian shrimp farmers often face setbacks due to consignments being rejected on quality issues. The use of single cell protein-based fish meal has the potential to address this challenge effectively.

Brandon Corace, Chief Operating Officer of Meridian Biotech, and Dinesh Kaippilli, Registrar of KUFOS, exchanged the signed MoU.

The collaboration between Kufos and Meridian Biotech represents a significant milestone in advancing sustainable aquaculture practices and fostering innovation in fishmeal production and testing. The partnership is expected to contribute positively to India’s aquaculture sector, benefiting both the environment and the livelihoods of aqua farmers.