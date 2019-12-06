Kufos trains EU food importers in Kerala shrimp farming techs

A four-day training programme on farming methods and management of Indian shrimps was conducted at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) here for food industry entrepreneurs, technologists and scientists of the European Union.

Participants were mainly the associates of Aker Biomarine, a multinational food giant based in Norway, which has operations in the entire European Union and the US. The objective of the programme was to create awareness among the food industry leaders of the EU about the superior quality and hygienic standards of Kerala’s shrimp farms and persuade them to buy more shrimps from the State.

K Dinesh, the course director, said the training programme was the first of its kind as the university was approached by a team of European scientists and technocrats to learn about shrimp farming. The participants were keen on learning about antibiotic usage and disease management in shrimp farms. The trainee group was also taught about shrimp biology, health management, taxonomy and the process of shrimp exports.

A number of field visits and interactions with shrimp farmers were included in the training programme, besides classroom lectures. Shrimp farmers were also conducted classes on various aspects of shrimp culture.

Ramachandran, Vice-Chancellor of the Kufos, said the COOP, the Switzerland-based largest organic food seller chain in Europe, has already reached an agreement with the university to procure organically grown shrimps from the farmers, who are trained and technically supported by the university.

“We are expecting more food industrialists from Europe to procure shrimps produced by Kerala farmers when the positive feedback about this training programme spreads in the European food market,” he added.