KVK’s farm service centre gets good response

With multi-level farming initiatives mushrooming in Ernakulam district during the lockdown period, the farm service centre under the Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has received a huge response from those seeking support for different farm-related activities.

The farm service centre, which was launched last year, offers all kinds of services to the farmers including the use of machinery such as tractors, power tillers, power weeders, different types of ploughs, rotavators, earth augers, motorised and hand-operated sprayers, paddy transplanters, agro waste shredders, slurry pumps, water pumps, etc., on a payment basis.

Tractor operated bund former, which is used to prepare terraces for the cultivation of tapioca and ginger, is the most sought-after tool by the farmers during this season, said Shinoj Subramaniam, Head of KVK.

Machinery for other utilities such as land preparation for vegetable cultivation and digging for banana is also in big demand from farmers. Brush cutters are in high demand from budding farmers in the district. The centre also offers expert advice to the farmers, Subramaniam said.

The farm service centre was launched with an aim to provide various agriculture services to the public under one roof. At presentl, trained staff of the KVK provides technical services such as land preparation, pond preparation, fish cage fabrication, ploughing, and so on, he added.