Last date to submit EOI to operate e-platform for natural rubber extended to July 30

The last date for submission of Expression of Interest (EOI) for operating an e-trade platform for Natural Rubber in Joint Venture has been extended to 5 p.m on July 30, according to a press release issued by the Rubber Board.

The Board is setting up an e-trading platform for natural rubber (NR) with the objective of bringing in transparency and establishing more visibility to buyers and sellers in the NR market. This would also function as an alternate marketing channel for physical transactions in NR. For more details visit the website www.rubberboard.org in and Central Public Procurement Portal.