Agri Business

Last date to submit EOI to operate e-platform for natural rubber extended to July 30

Aravindan | Updated on July 15, 2020 Published on July 15, 2020

Our Correspondent

The last date for submission of Expression of Interest (EOI) for operating an e-trade platform for Natural Rubber in Joint Venture has been extended to 5 p.m on July 30, according to a press release issued by the Rubber Board.

The Board is setting up an e-trading platform for natural rubber (NR) with the objective of bringing in transparency and establishing more visibility to buyers and sellers in the NR market. This would also function as an alternate marketing channel for physical transactions in NR. For more details visit the website www.rubberboard.org in and Central Public Procurement Portal.

Published on July 15, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Weather models don’t invest much in fresh monsoon pulse