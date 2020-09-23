Late monsoon surge delivers whiplash to Mumbai

Waste management: It’s all about building an ecosystem
Heavy to very heavy rainfall punctuated by extremely heavy rainfall swamped Mumbai and neighbourhood overnight on Wednesday morning as the monsoon delivered a whiplash to the financial capital riding on the back of a rampant low-pressure area over Madhya Pradesh.
The rainfall amounts (in cm) recorded during the 24 hours ending in the morning tell a tale: These are Bandra Kurla Complex East-37, Dharavi-36; Panvel-31; Santacruz-29; Kumargram-25; Champawat-22; Chembur-21; Borivali-20; Thane, Domohani and N-31 Bridge-19 each; and Vasai, Jalpaiguri and Baghdogra-18 each.
Elsewhere, Gaganbavwada, Karwi and Cherrapunji recorded-17 each; Matheran-16; Uran and Colaba-15 each; Vaibhavwadi and Falakata-13 each; Darjeeling, TBI, Champasari, Rajmahal and Khatima-12 each; Chindwara-11; Nizamabad and Darjeeling-10 each; Mancherial and Cooch Behar-9 each; Bharuch, Amreli, Betul and Hoshangabad-8 each; Alappuhza, Satna, Pendra Road, Ujjain, Surat and Minicoy-7 each.
The causative low-pressure area was located over West Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to weaken from Thursday, but this may not make an impression on its capacity to generate more rain while re-curving on its track, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
It would weaken as a cyclonic circulation on Thursday but still manage to rustle up fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya on Thursday; hills of West Bengal, Sikkim and East Uttar Pradesh until Friday; and Bihar until Saturday. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday.
The anticyclone has clockwise winds blowing around it, and unlike in a low-pressure area, it heralds a high-pressure region as the winds cause the air to sit over the ground increasing pressure (as against ascending motion of air and lower pressure in a cyclonic circulation).
An extended outlook for September 28-30 said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely over North-East and adjoining East India. Scattered rainfall may fall over Peninsular and adjoining Central India and along the West Coast.
