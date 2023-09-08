Widespread rains last week have salvaged the kharif crops in Telangana. The rains have come at a critical time as a long dry spell in August threatened to damage the crops. The delayed rains, however, have resulted in the State falling short of the targets for paddy and cotton.

According to the latest figures, farmers transplanted paddy on 24 lakh hectares (lh) against last year’s as-on-date area of 25 lh. Keeping in view the demand for the stable cereal, the State Government was targeting an area of 26 lh.

Similarly, the State wanted to cover an area of 20 lh for cotton. It, however, could achieve only 18 lh so far, which is about 1.61 lh less than last year’s as-on-date area of 20 lh.

The total area sown in the State so far stands at 48.50 lh against the normal acreage of 50.18 lh. “Our concern is the area under Nagarjunasagar. The Krishna basin area is starved of water. Fortunately, the last week’s extensive rains helped farmers in this part of the State too to salvage the crops,” S Malla Reddy, a leader of All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), told businessline.

A senior State Government official echoes a similar view. “Excepting this belt, the condition of crops in the State is satisfactory,” he said.

The water level at Nagarjunasagar, a lifeline for farmers in several thousands of acres, stood at 524 ft. Around the same time last year, the water level stood at 589 ft.

Maize and red gram report a fall under coverage this year. While maize was sown on 2.16 lh (2..50 lh), the red gram was sown on 1.88 lh (2.25 lh).

The Agricultural Department, however, is hopeful that the two crops will regain the lost ground in the next few weeks.

Funding issues

Farmers are more worried about inadequate financial assistance. “Since the State Government delayed the payments for the loan waiver scheme, banks have denied loans to farmers. As a result, they are forced to approach private money lenders at a higher interest rate,” he alleged.

