Lawrencedale Agro Processing India (LEAF), the Nilgiris-headquartered full-stack agri-tech major, has said it will raise $25 million in Series E from private equity players in the next 2-3 quarters.

“Talks are on in an advanced stage. A component of it might see part exit of the existing investors that invested in the firm for a fourth time, taking the total investments into the company to ₹100 crore,” a LEAF executive told businessline.

LEAF works with small and marginal farmers and provides them with access to credit, inputs, market linkages, and other assistance to help them find more value in their produce. The company is on track to register a gross merchandise value of ₹300 crore in 2022-23.

“We are currently offering livelihood improvement solutions to over 10 lakh marginalised small-land hold and tribal farmers,” said Palat Vijayaraghavan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, LEAF.

The company’s LEAF Farmer Network (LFN), supported by Mastercard, digitises marketplaces, payments, workflows, and farmer transaction histories.

Vijayaraghavan added, “About 500 farmer producer organisations and over 10 lakh farmers are on the LFN platform and access services like agriculture inputs, technical advisory services, and organised financial services.”

