Laymen Agro moots ‘Dairy DIY’ activity for kids

While most dairy companies list the value-added products under their respective brands, Coimbatore-based agri start-up Laymen Agro Venture Private Limited has mooted a “Dairy DIY” (Do It Yourself) activity for kids.

The company is inviting kids aged between 5 and 15, to train them on making starch free paneer, preservative free curd, margarine free butter and additives free ghee.

The activity is scheduled to commence from June 6.

Selvakumar Varadharajan, founder, Laymen Agro, said the effort is aimed at engaging better with customers and building an emotional connect with the brand.

LaymenAgro markets milk under “VilFresh” brand.

The company plans to provide one litre of VilFresh milk for free to the participants to enable them prepare dairy products. “We would train the kids on one product each day for four days; have engaged a dairy technologist to impart training and also give the kids an overview of the Indian dairy sector.”

Around 56 students have registered for the activity. “We also realised that during times such as the present, when parents struggle to keep the kids engaged (due to lockdown), activity such as Dairy DIY would not only excite the young ones, but make the mom proud to watch and help her son or daughter do something more engaging, productive. The training is for free and so is the supply of milk,” Varadharajan added.

Laymen has mooted a WhatsApp group to impart training to the participants. “We are planning to recognise and reward the best entry by asking them to share their “kutty story with the milkman,” he said.