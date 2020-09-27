Leaders mourn Jaswant Singh’s demise

Leaders of almost all political parties paid rich tributes to Jaswant Singh who died here on Sunday. Singh, who was a Minister of Defence, External Affairs and Finance in the AB Vajpayee government, was not keeping well for long.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Jaswant Singh served the nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. “During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise. Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

BJP president JP Nadda said his death will be a big loss for the party and the society. He remembered Singh as a committed leader who worked for the betterment of the lowest strata of society.

‘A true gentleman’

Singh’s long-time colleague and former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani said Singh singularly and deftly handled the three most important portfolios and there was a very special bond between “Atal Ji, Jaswant Ji and myself.” “As a person, Jaswant ji was a true gentleman and will be remembered as a soft-spoken, erudite and warm-hearted person. He was known for his sharp, analytical mind and was respected by people across the political spectrum,” Advani said. “I cherish my long association with him in public life and the bond shared between our families... His passing away is a huge loss to the nation and personally to me. May his soul rest in peace,” he added.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said in Jaswant Singh’s death, the country lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of society. Congress president Sonia Gandhi said Jaswant Singh was driven by deep patriotism, and love and care for the people he served and for the principles he believed in. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said although Singh was a minister in BJP governments, he did not come from the ranks of the RSS, and paid a price of being ignored after Vajpayee passed away.

He added that Singh was not an economist but was willing to listen to sound economic advice.

Senior Congressman Jairam Ramesh said Singh’s was a voice of reason and moderation.

“The Modi regime treated him very shabbily though. I enjoyed his company always. He is a breed that has almost become extinct in BJP,” Ramesh said.