LEAF to bring in tech platform to connect with farmers

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Integrated agri services provider Lawrencedale Agro Processing India (LEAF), based in Udhagamandalam, has announced expansion of its services by increasing the number of the farmers connected to 30 lakh from the present strength of 30,000 farmers in the next three years.
Besides, it is going to introduce a technology platform in a month or two, giving the farmers access to financial, insurance and extension services.
The firm works with small and marginal farmers in remote areas and helps them cut down cost of cultivation and save time by reducing the time to access inputs and other services. “In the next 15 months, we are going to rope in 10 lakh farmers. Besides strengthening our operations in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, we are going to expand to Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra,” Palat Vijayaraghavan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LEAF, told BusinessLine.
“We are going to roll out a phygital (a hybrid of physical and digital models) service delivery concept to the various tribal agriculture belts in the country. The farmers will be allowed to access financial services and other services required for farming through a digital platform,” he said.
The firm, which has a base of 200 employees, is going to hire 200 more as it rolls out the expansion plan. It is going to set up 30 Farmers’ Service Centres, with each covering 10,000-15,000 farmers.
These centres will be manned by agronomists and people who could assist the farmers in accessing digital services.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...