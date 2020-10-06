Lean rain patch post-monsoon to change soon

Thiruvananthapuram, October 6

Rainfall over the country during the first five days of the post-monsoon (October 1-5) period has been deficient by 26 per cent with only parts of North-East India, East India and South Peninsula (Puducherry) recording any noticeable rain activity. But this may change soon.

North-West India, which received less than normal rainfall during June-September, drew a blank in early October since the monsoon has withdrawn from large parts of the region. But indications are that the withdrawal process could stay stalled into this week as also into the next.

Withdrawal to stay stalled

This is in view of the expected formation of the fresh low-pressure area over the North Andaman Sea and the adjoining East-Central Bay of Bengal by Friday. Already, its march has been thwarted by a prevailing low over North-Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this (Tuesday) morning that this low has weakened into a cyclonic circulation. But it would still be capable of generating fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and the plains of West Bengal until Friday.

Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Odisha today (Tuesday); over Chhattisgarh until Wednesday; and over East Madhya Pradesh from Wednesday to Friday. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next five days.

Fresh low on course: IMD

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the Islands on Thursday in view of the building of the fresh low on Friday. It is predicted to move north-westwards towards North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts with gradual intensification into a depression by Sunday.

This would scale up rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha during October 11-13. Isolated to scattered rainfall is also likely over parts of North-East, East and Central India, the Islands, the South Peninsula and along the West Coast. The rest of the country may stay dry.