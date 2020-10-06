Lean rain patch post-monsoon to change soon

Atmanirbharta in toy-making is no child’s play
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Thiruvananthapuram, October 6
Rainfall over the country during the first five days of the post-monsoon (October 1-5) period has been deficient by 26 per cent with only parts of North-East India, East India and South Peninsula (Puducherry) recording any noticeable rain activity. But this may change soon.
North-West India, which received less than normal rainfall during June-September, drew a blank in early October since the monsoon has withdrawn from large parts of the region. But indications are that the withdrawal process could stay stalled into this week as also into the next.
This is in view of the expected formation of the fresh low-pressure area over the North Andaman Sea and the adjoining East-Central Bay of Bengal by Friday. Already, its march has been thwarted by a prevailing low over North-Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast.
Also read: East, North-East India bracing for even more rain
India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this (Tuesday) morning that this low has weakened into a cyclonic circulation. But it would still be capable of generating fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and the plains of West Bengal until Friday.
Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Odisha today (Tuesday); over Chhattisgarh until Wednesday; and over East Madhya Pradesh from Wednesday to Friday. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next five days.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the Islands on Thursday in view of the building of the fresh low on Friday. It is predicted to move north-westwards towards North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts with gradual intensification into a depression by Sunday.
Also read: IMD watch for monsoon depression in Bay by Friday
This would scale up rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha during October 11-13. Isolated to scattered rainfall is also likely over parts of North-East, East and Central India, the Islands, the South Peninsula and along the West Coast. The rest of the country may stay dry.
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
December futures should move beyond ₹51,000 to establish sustainable rally
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
Despite a strong IPO season, the stock of Angel Broking Ltd, one of the largest retail brokers in India, ...
Region’s refineries will operate about 25% below capacity this month, say analysts
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...