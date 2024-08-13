Indian Marine Ingredients Association has hailed the decision to lift the moratorium on fish meal and fish oil units by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and endorse additional capacity for existing units.

The association said that the move is set to revitalise the industry and ensure a sustainable future for India’s fishing and aquaculture sectors.

India ranks the third-largest producer and exporter of fish meal and holds position as the third-largest contributor in the fisheries sector. Major raw material used for fishmeal is small pelagic which is low value fish, highly resistant, low human preference, sustainable and abundant in Indian waters. The industry is committed to waste management and resource conservation, transforming by-products into valuable protein sources, said Mohamed Dawood Sait, President, Indian Marine Ingredients Association.

According to him, fish meal plays a crucial role in meeting the protein needs of aquaculture, poultry, and livestock, supporting food security. The industry significantly contributes to the livelihoods of Indian fishermen and generates substantial revenue for local communities.

Economic opportunity

MPEDA’s decision, he said, underscores a commitment to balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability. Being a multi-stakeholder sector, fisheries require a united approach to ensure waste management, resource conservation, livelihood security, productivity, and overall welfare for all involved entities.

The fish meal industry is poised to enter new era driven by innovation and economic opportunity. The government support will help the industry to attain a prosperous future, he added.