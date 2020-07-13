Limited demand dissolves sugar

Sugar prices at the Vashi wholesale market declined by ₹8-10 a quintal on Monday as demand eased amidst higher selling pressure. Naka and mill tender rates remained steady.

Arrivals were at 38-40 and truck loads (of 10 tonnes each) and local dispatches were at 36-37 loads. Inventory was about 80-85 truck loads. Freight rates were steady at ₹85-100 per bag.

On Saturday evening, about 17-18 mills offered tenders and sold about 33,000-35,000 bags at ₹3,160-3,250 for S-grade and ₹3,260-3,370 for M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,332-3,382 and M-grade 3,400-3,600. Naka delivery rates(₹/quintal): S-grade 3,310-3,380 and M-grade 3,410-3,480.