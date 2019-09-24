Live Stock Prices

as on : 24-09-2019 05:09:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cow
Kulai(Tri)34.00-24.44158.002000017000-
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00-4.004450--
Melaghar(Tri)1.00-2.0019500--
Goat
Kulai(Tri)91.0042.19310.0041004000-
Palus(Mah)4.0033.3318.0055005500-
Hen
Flower Market,Gazipur(Del)36800.00-73.45350800.0013-
Palus(Mah)17.00-34.00280--
Kudchi(Kar)3.00-6.0015000--
Published on September 24, 2019
TOPICS
animals and livestock