Live Stock Prices

as on : 03-10-2019 02:13:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Tumkur(Kar)5635.00-11270.0010500--
Nanjangud(Kar)2500.00-5000.009750--11.36
Somvarpet(Kar)1400.00-2800.008000--
Honnali(Kar)1300.002253400.0090009000-28.00
Madathukulam(TN)41.6097.16134.8025502100-3.77
Shillong(Meh)22.0022.22822.001700015000-5.56
Tumkur(Kar)10.0011.1138.003450033000-
Natham(TN)10.00NC80.001800180012.50
Margao(Ker)7.2852.6224.101050700-
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC36.0018001500NC
Avalpoonthurai(TN)6.00-12.002510--13.42
Negamam(TN)5.40NC36.00275022503.77
Elumathur(TN)5.05-63.3337.6424392179-10.00
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC94.0029502550-10.61
Anaimalai(TN)4.502516.2027002200NC
Thondamuthur(TN)4.508018.0025002100-12.28
Parakkodu(Ker)3.00-6.003000-NC
Pollachi(TN)2.80-7230.6026502210-8.62
Baghry(Nag)2.00-4.002300--
Ezhamkulam(Ker)2.005.267.805000500011.11
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00-5012.00160016006.67
Pudupalayam(TN)2.00-4.002050--
Tura(Meh)1.10-2.205500--
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC32.0025000225008.70
Kuruppanthura(Ker)1.00-2.002400--20.00
Valpol(ASM)0.89-66.7972.2820700185003.50
Payyannur(Ker)0.623.3376.282250022000-
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60NC21.0019000185005.56
Published on October 03, 2019
TOPICS
animals and livestock