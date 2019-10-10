Live Stock Prices

as on : 10-10-2019 04:06:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Honnali(Kar)1300.00NC6000.0090009000-28.00
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)267.00-534.002800--
Kattakada(Ker)215.00-12.241270.0035002900-30.00
Channagiri(Kar)106.00146.513568.0033025354973.71
Shillong(Meh)24.009.09870.001600017000-11.11
Gopalpatti(TN)24.00110060.00160016006.67
Madathukulam(TN)21.80-47.6178.4025502550-3.77
Natham(TN)10.00NC100.001800180012.50
Melur(TN)9.008028.0019501730-
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC48.0018001800NC
Elumathur(TN)4.71-6.7347.0625722439-5.09
Negamam(TN)4.50-16.6745.00275027503.77
Valpol(ASM)3.00237.0878.2821000207005.00
Pollachi(TN)2.00-28.5734.6026502650-8.62
Thammampati(TN)2.001006.0013501700-
Avalpoonthurai(TN)2.00-66.6716.0024712510-14.76
Tura(Meh)1.4027.275.0065005500-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC34.0025000250008.70
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60NC22.2019000190005.56
Published on October 10, 2019
TOPICS
animals and livestock