Live Stock Prices

as on : 14-10-2019 02:27:41 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Kanakapura(Kar)3500.00-7000.005700--
Honnali(Kar)1950.00509900.0090009000-28.00
Chintamani(Kar)1200.00-2400.0012000--
Kattakada(Ker)235.009.31740.0035003500-30.00
Melur(TN)46.00411.11120.0019501950-
Gopalpatti(TN)24.00NC108.00160016006.67
Natham(TN)20.00100140.001800180012.50
Margao(Raj)8.99-42.081260--
Elumathur(TN)8.9890.6665.0224192572-10.74
Senjeri(TN)8.0066.6725.6022502150-18.18
Madathukulam(TN)6.60-69.72191.6025502550-3.77
Muthur(TN)6.00-45.4534.0023152025-15.36
Negamam(TN)5.402055.80275027503.77
Taliparamba(Ker)4.50-67.202800--11.11
Thondamuthur(TN)2.50-44.4423.0025002500-12.28
Thammampati(TN)2.3718.510.7414501350-
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.00NC11.0033002800-5.71
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC5.0038003300-9.52
Karamadai(TN)0.52-79.26.0422502050-10.00
Published on October 14, 2019
