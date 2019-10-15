Live Stock Prices

as on : 15-10-2019 03:50:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Puttur(Kar)3200.00-6400.0010500--
K.R.Nagar(Kar)2500.00-5000.0012000-92207.69
Mumbai(Mah)561.00-1466.001300--7.14
Bangalore(Kar)500.00-1000.0018000-2.86
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)120.00-55.06774.0030002800-
Melur(TN)37.00-19.57194.0019501950-
Madathukulam(TN)22.40239.39236.4025502550-3.77
Anthiyur(TN)11.83-23.661080--
Gopalpatti(TN)8.00-66.67124.00160016006.67
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC104.0029502950-10.61
Palus(Mah)5.002532.0055005500-
Thondamuthur(TN)4.508032.0025002500-12.28
Negamam(TN)3.60-33.3363.00275027503.77
Thammampati(TN)3.0026.5816.7413501450-
Margao(Raj)2.36-73.7546.8012601260-
Athirampuzha(Ker)1.80-1014.6033003300-5.71
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC7.5038003800-9.52
Published on October 15, 2019
TOPICS
animals and livestock