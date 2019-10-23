Live Stock Prices

as on : 23-10-2019 02:33:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Honnali(Kar)8620.00134.2463540.0014000800012.00
Kanakapura(Kar)2500.00-28.5725000.00150001500015.38
Bangalore(Kar)2300.00-11.5426900.0018000180002.86
Mumbai(Mah)1156.0087.665060.0013001100-7.14
Madathukulam(TN)28.40153.57315.6026002600-1.89
Shillong(Meh)18.00NC942.001650017000-8.33
Gopalpatti(TN)16.00NC236.00160016006.67
Mumbai(Mah)12.00-7.695060.00330003300017.86
Natham(TN)10.00NC230.001800180012.50
Melur(TN)9.00-76.92290.0019651950-
K.R.Nagar(Kar)7.00-76.6774.002007618000-
Vazhapadi(TN)6.45-12.902200-3.29
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC284.0018001800NC
Honnali(Kar)5.00-28.5744.003304133566-
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC256.0029502950-10.61
Margao(Ker)4.96-75.22117.2212951260-
Negamam(TN)4.50NC90.00275027503.77
Taliparamba(Ker)4.00NC92.4028002800-11.11
Pollachi(TN)3.809042.2026002650-10.34
Senjeri(TN)3.00-94.5240.6022502250-18.18
Taliparamba(Ker)2.20-8.3392.402300023000-2.13
Thammampati(TN)2.15NC25.3413501350-
Athirampuzha(Ker)1.80NC21.8034003400-2.86
Dadengiri(Meh)1.50-3.007500--
Tura(Meh)1.40NC7.8065006500-
Valpol(ASM)1.29-5784.8621100210005.50
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC48.0025000250008.70
Elumathur(TN)0.94-88.7698.5624152589-10.89
Karamadai(TN)0.7210.778.7822502250-10.00
Payyannur(Ker)0.62NC228.002300023000-
Published on October 23, 2019
