Live Stock Prices

as on : 28-10-2019 05:37:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Bangalore(Kar)9250.00302.1745400.001650018000-5.71
Kanakapura(Kar)3000.002031000.001000015000-33.33
K.R.Nagar(Kar)2800.00-5600.0010000--
Santhesargur(Kar)2000.00-4000.009000-NC
Chintamani(Kar)1600.00288100.001200012000-
Kattakada(Ker)235.00NC2210.0035003500-30.00
Channagiri(Kar)223.0049.664312.0032071321950.71
Manjeswaram(Ker)75.007.14520.00278502410024.61
Udupi(Kar)39.00-78.001750--86.54
Shillong(Meh)19.005.56980.001700016500-5.56
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.0090034.2019000190005.56
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC266.00295029507.27
Parakkodu(Ker)4.0033.3314.004000300033.33
Ettumanoor(Ker)2.60-18.7526.4033003300NC
Valpol(Nag)2.26-89.3821100--
Holalkere(Kar)2.00NC238.002500025000-21.85
Mangkolemba(Nag)2.00-60114.002700230050.00
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC15.0038003800-9.52
Gonikappal(Kar)1.00-2.002600--
Kuruppanthura(Ker)1.00NC4.0026002400-13.33
Payyannur(Ker)0.60-3.23229.202200023000-
Published on October 28, 2019
