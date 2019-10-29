Live Stock Prices

as on : 29-10-2019 08:20:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cow
Kulai(Tri)51.0050260.002000020000-
Goat
Kulai(Tri)77.00-15.38464.0035004100-
Manjeswaram(Ker)35.00-53.33590.00278502785024.61
Thammampati(TN)20.10834.8865.5414501350-
Shillong(Meh)20.005.261020.001800017000NC
Melur(TN)19.00111.11328.0019651965-
Gopalpatti(TN)16.00NC268.00160016006.67
Madathukulam(TN)11.20-60.56338.00260026004.42
Natham(TN)10.00NC250.001800180012.50
Oddunchairum(TN)10.00-20.001700--
Margao(Mah)7.33-131.881295--
Anthiyur(TN)7.02-27.6357.10925850-
Negamam(TN)5.4020100.80275027503.77
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC276.00295029507.27
Pollachi(TN)4.8026.3251.8026002600NC
Muthur(TN)4.0010046.0022502510-17.73
Palus(Mah)4.00-2040.0055005500-
Thondamuthur(TN)2.50NC60.00250024002.04
Ezhamkulam(Ker)1.00-509.805500500022.22
Kuruppanthura(Ker)1.00NC6.0022002600-26.67
Elumathur(TN)0.75-20.21100.0623752415-12.36
Valpol(ASM)0.68-47.2990.7421100211005.50
Karamadai(TN)0.68-5.5610.1422502250-10.00
Payyannur(Ker)0.60NC230.402200022000-
Tura(Meh)0.60-57.149.0075006500-
Published on October 29, 2019
