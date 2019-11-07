Live Stock Prices

as on : 07-11-2019 12:38:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
K.R.Nagar(Kar)5232.0086.8616064.001020010000-
Bangalore(Kar)3000.00-56.5265200.001650016500-5.71
Kanakapura(Kar)2000.00-33.3335000.001000010000-33.33
Nanjangud(Kar)2000.00-2014000.0095009500-13.64
Honnali(Kar)1320.00-84.6966180.00900014000-10.00
Mumbai(Mah)497.00-57.016086.0014001300NC
Channagiri(Kar)482.00377.235478.0032453325751.91
Mumbai(Mah)16.0033.336086.00330003300017.86
K.R.Nagar(Kar)14.00-28.0019605--
Melur(TN)10.00-47.37348.0019751965-
Madathukulam(TN)6.60NC364.40265026006.43
Madhugiri(Kar)5.00-10.0018500--
Negamam(TN)4.50-16.67120.60275027503.77
Taliparamba(Ker)4.30-4.44118.6029002900-7.94
Elumathur(TN)4.02436108.1025502375-5.90
Anaimalai(TN)3.60-33.3334.2026002600-3.70
Taliparamba(Ker)2.3015118.602350023200NC
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00-87.5304.00160016006.67
Thondamuthur(TN)2.00-2064.00250025002.04
Valpol(Ker)1.200.8497.22217002000017.30
Payyannur(Ker)0.60NC232.802350022000-
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60-9035.4018500190002.78
Published on November 07, 2019
