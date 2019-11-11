Live Stock Prices

as on : 11-11-2019 02:50:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Channagiri(Kar)213.00-55.815904.0032560324532.25
Gubbi(Kar)41.00-82.0022000--
Shillong(Meh)14.00-301088.001800017000NC
Kuthuparambu(Ker)3.605.8825.402400019000-
Mumbai(Mah)2.00-87.56090.00330003300017.86
Valpol(ASM)1.23-39.7199.68220002110010.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.8033.3337.0019000185005.56
Payyannur(Ker)0.60NC234.002350023500-
Published on November 11, 2019
